KonPay (KON) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $105.92 Million

KonPay (KON) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 19th. KonPay has a total market capitalization of $105.92 million and $1.02 million worth of KonPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KonPay token can now be purchased for about $0.0266 or 0.00000159 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, KonPay has traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KonPay Token Profile

KonPay’s genesis date was June 9th, 2022. KonPay’s total supply is 3,200,000,000 tokens. KonPay’s official website is konpay.io. KonPay’s official Twitter account is @konpay_official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

KonPay Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The goal of KONPAY is to build a new payment service system that can improve the problems of high fees and long settlement cycles, which were structurally inevitable in the existing payment system. It will provide a new solution for fees and settlement cycles by utilizing blockchain smart contracts and crypto-economy to replace various intermediaries in the existing payment system.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KonPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KonPay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KonPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

