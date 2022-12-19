Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) Sets New 12-Month Low at $11.07

Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $11.07 and last traded at $11.09, with a volume of 77303 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.74.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on DNUT shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Krispy Kreme from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Krispy Kreme from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. CL King lifted their price objective on Krispy Kreme from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Citigroup set a $15.00 price objective on Krispy Kreme in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.14.

Get Krispy Kreme alerts:

Krispy Kreme Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -167.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.61.

Krispy Kreme Dividend Announcement

Krispy Kreme ( NASDAQ:DNUT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Krispy Kreme had a negative net margin of 0.77% and a positive return on equity of 2.17%. The company had revenue of $377.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.50 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Krispy Kreme, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be issued a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Krispy Kreme’s dividend payout ratio is currently -199.97%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Krispy Kreme during the second quarter worth approximately $386,000. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Krispy Kreme in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,789,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Krispy Kreme in the 1st quarter valued at $351,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Krispy Kreme by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Krispy Kreme in the 1st quarter valued at about $148,000. Institutional investors own 76.51% of the company’s stock.

About Krispy Kreme

(Get Rating)

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates through an omni-channel business model to provide doughnut experiences and produce doughnuts. The company operates through three segments: U.S. and Canada, International, and Market Development. It also produces cookies, brownies, cookie cakes, ice cream, cookie-wiches, and cold milk, as well as doughnut mixes, other ingredients, and doughnut-making equipment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Krispy Kreme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krispy Kreme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.