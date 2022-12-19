Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) Price Target Raised to $41.00

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $38.00 to $41.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 45.08% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on KYMR. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Kymera Therapeutics from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Kymera Therapeutics from $43.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Kymera Therapeutics from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group cut Kymera Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $47.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.22.

Get Kymera Therapeutics alerts:

Kymera Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock opened at $28.26 on Monday. Kymera Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $13.15 and a 52-week high of $66.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.61 and a beta of 1.40.

Insider Transactions at Kymera Therapeutics

Kymera Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KYMR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.09). Kymera Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 334.72% and a negative return on equity of 34.20%. The firm had revenue of $9.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.42 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Kymera Therapeutics will post -2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Bruce Booth sold 120,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.23, for a total transaction of $3,646,403.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,066,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,236,909.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Kymera Therapeutics news, Director Bruce Booth sold 120,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.23, for a total value of $3,646,403.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,066,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,236,909.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Venture Fund X. L.P. Atlas sold 71,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $2,134,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,691,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,756,310. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,272,289 shares of company stock valued at $39,147,301. 17.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Kymera Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KYMR. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 8.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 66,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,831,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 35.2% in the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 9,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 2,441 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 29.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 686,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,041,000 after purchasing an additional 155,476 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 13.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 212,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,012,000 after purchasing an additional 25,933 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 97.7% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 3,078 shares during the period.

Kymera Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, macrophage activation syndrome, general pustular psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kymera Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kymera Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.