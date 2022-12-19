Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) Stock Price Down 8% Following Insider Selling

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 8% on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $25.86 and last traded at $26.00. Approximately 14,104 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 651,792 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.26.

Specifically, Director Bruce Booth sold 120,622 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.23, for a total value of $3,646,403.06. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,066,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,236,909.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder Venture Fund X. L.P. Atlas sold 296,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.37, for a total transaction of $9,287,935.49. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,069,486 shares in the company, valued at $159,029,775.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Bruce Booth sold 120,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.23, for a total transaction of $3,646,403.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,066,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,236,909.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,272,289 shares of company stock valued at $39,147,301 in the last quarter. Insiders own 17.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on KYMR. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Kymera Therapeutics from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Kymera Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $43.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on Kymera Therapeutics from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.22.

The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.83 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.07.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.09). Kymera Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 334.72% and a negative return on equity of 34.20%. The firm had revenue of $9.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.42 million. On average, analysts predict that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.79 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KYMR. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 338.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Kymera Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 147.4% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 7,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 4,273 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $143,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000.

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, macrophage activation syndrome, general pustular psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

