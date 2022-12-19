Laqira Protocol (LQR) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $177,267.19

Laqira Protocol (LQR) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. In the last week, Laqira Protocol has traded down 23.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Laqira Protocol token can now be purchased for about $0.0116 or 0.00000069 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Laqira Protocol has a market capitalization of $34.90 million and approximately $177,267.19 worth of Laqira Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Laqira Protocol Profile

Laqira Protocol’s genesis date was November 11th, 2021. Laqira Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. Laqira Protocol’s official Twitter account is @laqiraprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Laqira Protocol’s official website is laqira.io. The Reddit community for Laqira Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/laqiraprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Laqira Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Laqira Protocol is a metaverse platform aiming to create an entrance gateway to the blockchain world for people on earth, entering which, they can benefit from today’s novel technologies and services in various fields.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Laqira Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Laqira Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Laqira Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

