Legacy Financial Group LLC Acquires New Shares in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD)

Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 19,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC owned about 0.18% of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 223.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 19,549 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,324,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,955,000 after purchasing an additional 68,409 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 13.3% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 9,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.5% during the first quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 23.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 27,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 5,330 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA NUBD opened at $22.27 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.34. Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $20.99 and a 1 year high of $25.84.

