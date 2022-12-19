Legacy Financial Group LLC Cuts Stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Legacy Financial Group LLC lessened its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 38.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,477 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for 0.3% of Legacy Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Legacy Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 76.5% during the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period.
iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Stock Performance
Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock opened at $94.33 on Monday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52-week low of $86.40 and a 52-week high of $117.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $96.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.47.
About iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
