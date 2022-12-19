Legacy Financial Group LLC Has $34.81 Million Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Legacy Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 434,142 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,911 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF accounts for 11.6% of Legacy Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Legacy Financial Group LLC owned about 0.33% of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF worth $34,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 59.4% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $59,000.
iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Stock Performance
IUSG stock opened at $82.42 on Monday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $76.95 and a 1-year high of $117.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $84.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.01.
iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Cuts Dividend
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG)
- Can Boeing Stock Soar in 2023?
- How Do Chipmakers Stack Up When It Comes To Growth?
- Is AMC Entertainment Stock Worth Taking Down Here?
- Is it Time to Take a Bite into Domino’s Pizza?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/12 – 12/16
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.