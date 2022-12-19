Legend of RPS (LRPS) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $135.47 Million

Legend of RPS (LRPS) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. One Legend of RPS token can now be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000652 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Legend of RPS has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar. Legend of RPS has a market capitalization of $135.47 million and $19.62 worth of Legend of RPS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001641 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000267 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000331 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $879.33 or 0.05295506 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $80.66 or 0.00485779 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,779.42 or 0.28782653 BTC.

Legend of RPS Token Profile

Legend of RPS launched on August 4th, 2022. Legend of RPS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Legend of RPS’s official message board is medium.com/@rpsgame.world. Legend of RPS’s official website is rpsgame.world. Legend of RPS’s official Twitter account is @legend_rps.

Legend of RPS Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Legend of RPS (LRPS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Legend of RPS has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Legend of RPS is 0.13547168 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rpsgame.world/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Legend of RPS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Legend of RPS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Legend of RPS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

