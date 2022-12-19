Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSE:BWG)

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 21st.

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years.

Shares of NYSE:BWG opened at $8.22 on Monday. Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $7.51 and a 12-month high of $11.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.43.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BWG. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 5,218 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 5.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 113,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 5,952 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 8.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 179,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 14,310 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 17.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 391,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,957,000 after buying an additional 58,894 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund during the first quarter worth $132,000.

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Brandywine Global Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund employs fundamental analysis to create its portfolio.

