Life Planning Partners Inc Boosts Stock Holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVES)

Life Planning Partners Inc boosted its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVES – Get Rating) by 41.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,845 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Life Planning Partners Inc owned approximately 0.11% of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF worth $144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Anderson Hoagland & Co. purchased a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $6,784,000. NCM Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $389,000. CSS LLC IL purchased a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $930,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF by 302.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 63,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,692,000 after acquiring an additional 47,863 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $290,000.

Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AVES stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $41.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,171. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.37. Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF has a 12-month low of $36.71 and a 12-month high of $52.10.

