Life Planning Partners Inc Boosts Stock Holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVES)

Life Planning Partners Inc boosted its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVES – Get Rating) by 41.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,845 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Life Planning Partners Inc owned approximately 0.11% of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF worth $144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Anderson Hoagland & Co. purchased a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $6,784,000. NCM Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $389,000. CSS LLC IL purchased a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $930,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF by 302.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 63,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,692,000 after acquiring an additional 47,863 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $290,000.
Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF Stock Performance
Shares of AVES stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $41.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,171. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.37. Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF has a 12-month low of $36.71 and a 12-month high of $52.10.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF (AVES)
- Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Stock Is Up 200% In One Day, Here’s Why
- Four Profitable RV Stocks To Ride Out Recession
- Can Boeing Stock Soar in 2023?
- How Do Chipmakers Stack Up When It Comes To Growth?
- Is AMC Entertainment Stock Worth Taking Down Here?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVES – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.