Life Planning Partners Inc Has $1.11 Million Stock Position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL)

Life Planning Partners Inc lessened its stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 618 shares during the quarter. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Life Planning Partners Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Life Planning Partners Inc owned approximately 0.08% of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF worth $1,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 953,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,901,000 after acquiring an additional 50,494 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 740,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,979,000 after purchasing an additional 62,153 shares during the last quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 461,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,532,000 after purchasing an additional 10,739 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,737,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 345,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,378,000 after purchasing an additional 22,624 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA FREL traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $24.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,526. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a one year low of $22.29 and a one year high of $34.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.60.

