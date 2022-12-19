Life Planning Partners Inc Purchases 3,735 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Life Planning Partners Inc raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) by 156.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,735 shares during the period. Life Planning Partners Inc’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VGK. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 282.9% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 47.3% in the first quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 5,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 37.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 186,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,605,000 after acquiring an additional 50,916 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 48.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 87,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,472,000 after acquiring an additional 28,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vicus Capital lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 97,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,095,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $55.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,833,564. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.70. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 12-month low of $44.99 and a 12-month high of $69.38.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

