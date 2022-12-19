Life Planning Partners Inc Sells 408 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Life Planning Partners Inc trimmed its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 408 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF makes up about 2.3% of Life Planning Partners Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Life Planning Partners Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 6,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. 55I LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1,369.7% during the 1st quarter. 55I LLC now owns 148,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,157,000 after purchasing an additional 138,340 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,443,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,323,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,386,000 after purchasing an additional 28,708 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA BIV traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $75.75. The company had a trading volume of 2,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,243,398. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.02. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $71.40 and a twelve month high of $89.32.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

