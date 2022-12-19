Life Planning Partners Inc Trims Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Life Planning Partners Inc cut its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 13.4% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Blossom Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 2,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA TIP traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $107.24. 14,416 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,860,644. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $104.63 and a 52 week high of $129.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $106.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.10.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

