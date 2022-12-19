LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
LifeVantage Stock Performance
NASDAQ:LFVN opened at $3.74 on Friday. LifeVantage has a one year low of $3.46 and a one year high of $6.89. The firm has a market cap of $47.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.50 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.03.
LifeVantage Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. LifeVantage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 300.00%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About LifeVantage
LifeVantage Corporation engages in the identification, research, development, formulation, sale, and distribution of nutrigenomic activators, dietary supplements, nootropics, pre- and pro-biotics, weight management, skin and hair care products, bath and body, and targeted relief products. The company offers Protandim, a line of scientifically validated dietary supplements; LifeVantage Omega+, a dietary supplement that combines DHA and EPA Omega-3 fatty acids, Omega-7 fatty acids, and vitamin D3; LifeVantage ProBio, a dietary supplement to support digestive and immune system function; a line of weight management products under the PhysIQ brand; IC Bright, a supplement to support eye and brain health, reduce eye fatigue and strain, supports cognitive functions, and support normal sleep patterns; Petandim for Dogs, a supplement to combat oxidative stress in dogs; and Axio, a line of energy drink mixes.
