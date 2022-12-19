LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

LifeVantage Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LFVN opened at $3.74 on Friday. LifeVantage has a one year low of $3.46 and a one year high of $6.89. The firm has a market cap of $47.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.50 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.03.

LifeVantage Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. LifeVantage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 300.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About LifeVantage

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of LifeVantage by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 974,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,238,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of LifeVantage by 4.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 271,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after buying an additional 11,964 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of LifeVantage by 10.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 249,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after buying an additional 23,788 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of LifeVantage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of LifeVantage by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 3,281 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.06% of the company’s stock.

LifeVantage Corporation engages in the identification, research, development, formulation, sale, and distribution of nutrigenomic activators, dietary supplements, nootropics, pre- and pro-biotics, weight management, skin and hair care products, bath and body, and targeted relief products. The company offers Protandim, a line of scientifically validated dietary supplements; LifeVantage Omega+, a dietary supplement that combines DHA and EPA Omega-3 fatty acids, Omega-7 fatty acids, and vitamin D3; LifeVantage ProBio, a dietary supplement to support digestive and immune system function; a line of weight management products under the PhysIQ brand; IC Bright, a supplement to support eye and brain health, reduce eye fatigue and strain, supports cognitive functions, and support normal sleep patterns; Petandim for Dogs, a supplement to combat oxidative stress in dogs; and Axio, a line of energy drink mixes.

