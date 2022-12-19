LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LITB) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LITB – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 374,900 shares, a drop of 11.3% from the November 15th total of 422,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 83,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days.
LITB stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.31. The stock had a trading volume of 398 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,102. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.06. LightInTheBox has a fifty-two week low of $0.73 and a fifty-two week high of $1.36.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in LightInTheBox stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LITB – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 34,382 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 7.90% of the company’s stock.
LightInTheBox Holding Co, Ltd. operates as a cross-border e-commerce platform that delivers products directly to its customers worldwide. The company provides customized, special occasion, and fast fashion apparel products; and other general merchandise products, such as accessories and gadgets, home garden products, toys and hobbies, electronics and communication devices, and other products.
