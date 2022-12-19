Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD) Sees Large Volume Increase

Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 23,023 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 1,245,094 shares.The stock last traded at $14.03 and had previously closed at $14.49.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LSPD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from $65.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler downgraded Lightspeed Commerce from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Lightspeed Commerce from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.64.

Get Lightspeed Commerce alerts:

Lightspeed Commerce Stock Down 5.7 %

The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of -5.99 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.35 and a current ratio of 6.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.48.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Lightspeed Commerce ( NYSE:LSPD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.10. Lightspeed Commerce had a negative return on equity of 5.55% and a negative net margin of 54.92%. The firm had revenue of $183.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.80 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lightspeed Commerce Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Lightspeed Commerce by 9.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,634,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,475,000 after acquiring an additional 393,711 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Lightspeed Commerce by 249.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,280,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,964,000 after acquiring an additional 2,342,867 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Lightspeed Commerce by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,928,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028,400 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Lightspeed Commerce by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,616,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,720,000 after acquiring an additional 968,919 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Lightspeed Commerce by 212.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,478,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685,608 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.09% of the company’s stock.

About Lightspeed Commerce

(Get Rating)

Lightspeed Commerce Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Australia, the Netherlands, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lightspeed Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightspeed Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.