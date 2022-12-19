Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) SVP Sells $24,386.50 in Stock

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) SVP Gregory Doria sold 170 shares of Lincoln Electric stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.45, for a total transaction of $24,386.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,436 shares in the company, valued at $492,894.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Lincoln Electric Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of LECO stock traded down $1.59 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $140.50. The company had a trading volume of 209,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,753. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.17 and a twelve month high of $150.68. The company has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.94.

Get Lincoln Electric alerts:

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $935.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $919.13 million. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 52.60% and a net margin of 11.91%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lincoln Electric Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Saturday, December 31st will be given a $0.64 dividend. This is a positive change from Lincoln Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.15%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LECO shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $150.00 to $152.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $137.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Lincoln Electric to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric to $149.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.40.

Institutional Trading of Lincoln Electric

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lincoln Electric during the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 18.2% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Lincoln Electric by 3.1% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. 74.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lincoln Electric

(Get Rating)

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.