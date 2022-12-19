Linde (NYSE:LIN) Price Target Raised to $402.00 at Citigroup

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Citigroup from $322.00 to $402.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Linde to $360.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Linde from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Linde from $370.00 to $350.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Societe Generale dropped their price target on Linde from $400.00 to $370.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Linde from $355.00 to $320.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $352.35.

NYSE:LIN opened at $329.63 on Thursday. Linde has a twelve month low of $262.47 and a twelve month high of $352.18. The company has a market cap of $162.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $314.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $299.37.

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.16. Linde had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 11.39%. The company had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Linde will post 12.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.17 per share. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.90%.

In other news, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.61, for a total transaction of $726,931.26. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,907,525.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 74,227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.51, for a total value of $24,532,765.77. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 345,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,315,807.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.61, for a total value of $726,931.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,582 shares in the company, valued at $6,907,525.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LIN. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Linde in the third quarter valued at about $282,000. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp raised its position in Linde by 5.6% in the third quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 982 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in Linde in the third quarter valued at about $38,039,000. American Trust raised its position in Linde by 19.5% in the third quarter. American Trust now owns 20,209 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,449,000 after purchasing an additional 3,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Linde by 0.9% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 202,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares during the last quarter. 77.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

