Lisk Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $100.81 Million (LSK)

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 19th. Lisk has a total market cap of $100.81 million and approximately $1.09 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Lisk has traded down 9.4% against the US dollar. One Lisk coin can currently be purchased for $0.72 or 0.00004304 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00007918 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00025934 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000323 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00005292 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004987 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002264 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00005213 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000810 BTC.

About Lisk

Lisk (CRYPTO:LSK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 140,008,674 coins. The official message board for Lisk is lisk.com/blog. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lisk’s official website is lisk.com. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Lisk Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a crypto-currency and decentralized application platform. As a crypto-currency, much like Bitcoin and other alternatives, it provides a decentralized payment system and digital money network. The network itself operates using a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus model, that is secured by 101 democratically elected delegates. The Lisk decentralized application platform, its most powerful component, allows the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized applications and custom blockchains (sidechains) onto the Lisk blockchain. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block, which gets lowered by 1 every year until it reaches a stable block reward of 1 LISK per block. Lisk partnered with Microsoft to integrate Lisk into its Azure Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) program — meaning developers worldwide can develop, test, and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft's Azure cloud computing platform and infrastructure.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lisk should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lisk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

