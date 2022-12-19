Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Stock Holdings Increased by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) by 42.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 160,744 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,237 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $34,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MFN Partners Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 13.3% during the second quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 851,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,884,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 3.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 807,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,459,000 after acquiring an additional 29,352 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 2.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 772,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,877,000 after acquiring an additional 16,902 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 2.7% during the first quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 727,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,240,000 after acquiring an additional 19,211 shares during the period. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 77.5% during the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 554,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,501,000 after acquiring an additional 242,086 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Lithia Motors Stock Performance

LAD stock opened at $212.32 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.36. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $180.00 and a 12 month high of $349.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $216.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $247.61.

Lithia Motors Announces Dividend

Lithia Motors ( NYSE:LAD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $11.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.91 by ($0.83). The business had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.34 billion. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 28.20% and a net margin of 4.70%. The business’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $11.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 45.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LAD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $348.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $400.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $565.00 to $470.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $325.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $303.67.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

Featured Articles

