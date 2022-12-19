Locus Chain (LOCUS) Price Reaches $0.0305 on Top Exchanges

Locus Chain (LOCUS) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 19th. One Locus Chain token can now be purchased for $0.0305 or 0.00000183 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Locus Chain has traded 9.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Locus Chain has a total market capitalization of $48.72 million and approximately $904,537.84 worth of Locus Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Locus Chain Token Profile

Locus Chain was first traded on April 11th, 2018. Locus Chain’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,595,769,058 tokens. The official website for Locus Chain is locuschain.com. Locus Chain’s official Twitter account is @locuschain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Locus Chain’s official message board is medium.com/@locus_10211.

Buying and Selling Locus Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Locus Chain is a state of the art blockchain protocol that can maintain stable transaction time even if the number of nodes and transactions increase using Account Wise Transaction Chain (AWTC). Through the use of AWTC, Locus Chain is able to provide high transaction speed for every user in the eco-system and the network.”

