LooksRare Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.86 Million (LOOKS)

LooksRare (LOOKS) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 18th. During the last seven days, LooksRare has traded 9.3% lower against the US dollar. LooksRare has a market cap of $72.49 million and $1.86 million worth of LooksRare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LooksRare token can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000925 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

LooksRare Profile

LooksRare was first traded on December 20th, 2021. LooksRare’s total supply is 622,247,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 469,539,052 tokens. The official website for LooksRare is looksrare.org. LooksRare’s official Twitter account is @looksrare and its Facebook page is accessible here.

LooksRare Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LooksRare is the community-first NFT marketplace that actively rewards traders, collectors and creators for participating.LOOKS is the token powering LooksRare, the community-focused NFT marketplace that actively rewards traders and creators for participating.Discord”

