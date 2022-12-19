Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. lowered its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,765 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 16,640 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies comprises about 0.9% of Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $12,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 114.3% during the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Homestead Advisers Corp raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 259 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 57,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.35, for a total transaction of $12,179,889.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,690,176.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock traded down $1.42 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $204.72. 24,129 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,905,480. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $200.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $194.77. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $170.12 and a 12 month high of $260.83. The stock has a market cap of $127.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.16.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.16. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.97% and a negative return on equity of 103.72%. The firm had revenue of $23.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 41.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LOW. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $255.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $241.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $231.79.

About Lowe’s Companies

(Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.