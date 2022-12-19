Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Sets New 52-Week Low at $7.12

Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as 7.12 and last traded at 7.17, with a volume of 86413 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at 7.37.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. R. F. Lafferty dropped their price target on shares of Lucid Group from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lucid Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of 24.25.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of 11.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of 15.25. The company has a current ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $12.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.19 and a beta of 0.39.

In other Lucid Group news, SVP Michael Bell sold 12,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of 8.57, for a total transaction of 107,759.18. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,261,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately 10,814,911.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Lucid Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in Lucid Group by 666.7% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Lucid Group by 1,048.1% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lucid Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in Lucid Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.31% of the company’s stock.

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, develops electric vehicle (EV) technologies. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. As of December 31, 2021, it operates twenty retail studios in the United States. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

