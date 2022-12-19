LUKSO Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $77.20 Million (LYXe)

LUKSO (LYXe) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 19th. In the last week, LUKSO has traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar. One LUKSO token can now be bought for approximately $5.17 or 0.00031040 BTC on major exchanges. LUKSO has a market capitalization of $77.20 million and $507,811.80 worth of LUKSO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
LUKSO Token Profile
LUKSO’s launch date was July 27th, 2018. LUKSO’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,945,916 tokens. LUKSO’s official message board is medium.com/lukso. The official website for LUKSO is lukso.network. LUKSO’s official Twitter account is @lukso_io. The Reddit community for LUKSO is https://reddit.com/r/lukso and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
LUKSO Token Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LUKSO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LUKSO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LUKSO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
