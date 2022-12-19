Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) Rating Increased to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $50.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on MSGE. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the company from $100.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $95.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $62.83.

Get Madison Square Garden Entertainment alerts:

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Price Performance

MSGE stock opened at $42.99 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.34. Madison Square Garden Entertainment has a 12 month low of $38.98 and a 12 month high of $84.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.07 and a beta of 1.33.

Insider Activity

Madison Square Garden Entertainment ( NYSE:MSGE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $401.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.38 million. Madison Square Garden Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 8.73%. On average, analysts anticipate that Madison Square Garden Entertainment will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Philip Gerard D’ambrosio purchased 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.22 per share, for a total transaction of $29,532.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 10,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,401.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 24.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MSGE. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 82.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 216.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

About Madison Square Garden Entertainment

(Get Rating)

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball and hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports and wrestling in its venues, including The Garden, Hulu Theater, Radio City Music Hall, and the Beacon Theatre in New York City; and The Chicago Theatre.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Madison Square Garden Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Square Garden Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.