MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,620,000 shares, a decrease of 10.6% from the November 15th total of 2,930,000 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 491,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.3 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MAG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities raised their target price on MAG Silver from C$24.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from C$23.50 to C$24.50 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of MAG Silver from C$28.75 to C$28.25 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

Institutional Trading of MAG Silver

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MAG Silver by 17.3% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 4,065,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,813,000 after purchasing an additional 600,000 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 362.1% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 634,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,277,000 after buying an additional 497,573 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 98.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 849,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,741,000 after buying an additional 420,757 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MAG Silver by 135.7% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 712,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,545,000 after acquiring an additional 410,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MAG Silver in the first quarter valued at about $2,991,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.92% of the company’s stock.

MAG Silver Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN MAG traded down $1.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $15.15. 33,964 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 494,649. MAG Silver has a one year low of $10.32 and a one year high of $19.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.25 and a beta of 1.10.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.03). On average, analysts predict that MAG Silver will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

MAG Silver Company Profile

MAG Silver Corp. operates as a Canadian development and exploration company, which focuses on becoming a top-tier primary silver mining company by exploring and advancing high-grade, district scale, silver-dominant projects in the Americas. Its principal focus and asset is the Juanicipio Project (44%), being developed with Fresnillo Plc (56%), the Operator.

