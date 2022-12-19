MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 18,018 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 494,649 shares.The stock last traded at $15.29 and had previously closed at $16.31.
Several research firms have weighed in on MAG. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$28.75 to C$28.25 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from C$23.50 to C$24.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from C$24.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.
The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.25 and a beta of 1.10.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MAG Silver in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MAG Silver in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 89.6% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of MAG Silver in the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of MAG Silver in the 2nd quarter worth $123,000. 41.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
MAG Silver Corp. operates as a Canadian development and exploration company, which focuses on becoming a top-tier primary silver mining company by exploring and advancing high-grade, district scale, silver-dominant projects in the Americas. Its principal focus and asset is the Juanicipio Project (44%), being developed with Fresnillo Plc (56%), the Operator.
