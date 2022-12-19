MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 18,018 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 494,649 shares.The stock last traded at $15.29 and had previously closed at $16.31.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on MAG. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$28.75 to C$28.25 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from C$23.50 to C$24.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from C$24.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

MAG Silver Trading Down 9.1 %

The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.25 and a beta of 1.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MAG Silver

MAG Silver ( NYSEAMERICAN:MAG ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.03). On average, analysts predict that MAG Silver Corp. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MAG Silver in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MAG Silver in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 89.6% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of MAG Silver in the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of MAG Silver in the 2nd quarter worth $123,000. 41.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MAG Silver

MAG Silver Corp. operates as a Canadian development and exploration company, which focuses on becoming a top-tier primary silver mining company by exploring and advancing high-grade, district scale, silver-dominant projects in the Americas. Its principal focus and asset is the Juanicipio Project (44%), being developed with Fresnillo Plc (56%), the Operator.

