Maiar DEX (MEX) Trading 30.8% Lower Over Last Week

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 18th. One Maiar DEX token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Maiar DEX has a market capitalization of $83.29 million and approximately $171,095.77 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Maiar DEX has traded 30.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Maiar DEX alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00016127 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00005453 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00037059 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00040813 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005850 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00020176 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.72 or 0.00219993 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003811 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Maiar DEX Token Profile

MEX is a token. Its launch date was November 20th, 2021. The official message board for Maiar DEX is t.me/maiarexchange. Maiar DEX’s official website is maiar.exchange. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @maiarexchange and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Maiar DEX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Maiar DEX (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. Maiar DEX has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Maiar DEX is 0.00002411 USD and is up 1.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $491,952.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://maiar.exchange/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maiar DEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maiar DEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maiar DEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Maiar DEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maiar DEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.