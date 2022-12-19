Maiar DEX Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $307,025.03 (MEX)

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 12% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. Maiar DEX has a market capitalization of $73.24 million and approximately $307,025.03 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Maiar DEX token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Maiar DEX has traded down 36.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Maiar DEX

Maiar DEX is a token. Its launch date was November 20th, 2021. Maiar DEX’s official message board is t.me/maiarexchange. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Maiar DEX is maiar.exchange. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @maiarexchange and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Maiar DEX

According to CryptoCompare, “Maiar DEX (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. Maiar DEX has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Maiar DEX is 0.0000236 USD and is down -2.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $172,038.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://maiar.exchange/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maiar DEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maiar DEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maiar DEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

