Mammoth (MMT) Price Hits $0.0039

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 18th. In the last week, Mammoth has traded up 6.1% against the dollar. One Mammoth token can currently be purchased for about $0.0039 or 0.00000023 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Mammoth has a total market capitalization of $27.29 million and approximately $15,557.40 worth of Mammoth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Mammoth alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00016425 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00005438 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00036964 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00040872 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005849 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00020205 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.84 or 0.00220081 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003801 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Mammoth Token Profile

Mammoth (CRYPTO:MMT) is a token. Its launch date was September 30th, 2021. Mammoth’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,999,999,997 tokens. Mammoth’s official message board is medium.com/@mmtchain. Mammoth’s official Twitter account is @mmtchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Mammoth is mmtchain.io. The Reddit community for Mammoth is https://reddit.com/r/mammoth_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Mammoth Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mammoth (MMT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Mammoth has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Mammoth is 0.00391694 USD and is down -4.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $9,737.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://mmtchain.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mammoth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mammoth should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mammoth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mammoth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mammoth and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.