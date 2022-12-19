MARBLEX Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $40.77 Million (MBX)

MARBLEX (MBX) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 19th. MARBLEX has a market cap of $40.77 million and $725,315.46 worth of MARBLEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, MARBLEX has traded down 14.2% against the US dollar. One MARBLEX token can now be purchased for approximately $1.13 or 0.00006803 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001670 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000267 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000331 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $872.67 or 0.05246265 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.88 or 0.00486229 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,792.18 or 0.28809310 BTC.

MARBLEX Profile

MARBLEX was first traded on March 7th, 2022. MARBLEX’s total supply is 999,991,824 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,091,774 tokens. MARBLEX’s official Twitter account is @marblexofficial. The official website for MARBLEX is marblex.io.

MARBLEX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MARBLEX (MBX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Klaytn platform. MARBLEX has a current supply of 999,991,824.03 with 36,091,774 in circulation. The last known price of MARBLEX is 1.13776257 USD and is down -1.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $798,207.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://marblex.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MARBLEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MARBLEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MARBLEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

