Markforged Holding Co. (NYSE:MKFG) Short Interest Update

Markforged Holding Co. (NYSE:MKFG – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,610,000 shares, a drop of 15.9% from the November 15th total of 4,290,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 673,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.4 days. Approximately 4.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MKFG. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Markforged from $3.50 to $2.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Markforged from $2.10 to $1.70 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Markforged to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Markforged during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Markforged by 73.3% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 7,701 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Markforged by 81.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 10,257 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Markforged in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in shares of Markforged during the third quarter worth $54,000. 77.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MKFG traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $0.81. The company had a trading volume of 550 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,113,371. Markforged has a one year low of $0.81 and a one year high of $5.83. The company has a market capitalization of $157.23 million, a P/E ratio of -13.58 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.56 and a 200-day moving average of $2.01.

Markforged (NYSE:MKFG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). Markforged had a negative net margin of 11.64% and a negative return on equity of 23.68%. The business had revenue of $25.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.63 million. Research analysts predict that Markforged will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

Markforged Holding Corporation produces and sells 3D printers, materials, software, and other related services worldwide. The company offers desktop, industrial, and metal 3D printers; and composite, continuous fiber, and metal parts, as well as advanced 3D printing software. It serves customers in aerospace, military and defense, industrial automation, space exploration, healthcare, and automotive industries.

