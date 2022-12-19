Marlin Technology (NASDAQ:FINM) Sets New 52-Week High at $10.11

Marlin Technology Co. (NASDAQ:FINM – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.11 and last traded at $10.10, with a volume of 7261 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.10.

Marlin Technology Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.04 and a 200 day moving average of $9.94.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marlin Technology

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Marlin Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $196,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Marlin Technology by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares during the last quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Marlin Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $344,000. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marlin Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $354,000. Finally, Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Marlin Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $357,000. 70.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Marlin Technology

Marlin Technology Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It seeks to identify and complete its initial business combination in the technology industry.

