Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) PT Raised to $405.00

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $400.00 to $405.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price points to a potential upside of 16.69% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BNP Paribas upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $407.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $409.00 to $399.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $395.00 to $385.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $410.00 to $395.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $398.30.

Shares of MLM stock traded down $1.16 on Monday, hitting $347.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 426 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,091. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.87. Martin Marietta Materials has a fifty-two week low of $284.99 and a fifty-two week high of $446.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $343.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $336.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $4.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 13.59%. Research analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials will post 12.77 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the second quarter worth $29,000. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 407.7% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 132 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

