Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Bought by Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA

Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,778 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,557 shares during the period. Marvell Technology accounts for approximately 1.5% of Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRVL. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its stake in Marvell Technology by 140.3% in the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Marvell Technology by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 2,480.6% during the 3rd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Nariman Yousefi sold 10,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 274,144 shares in the company, valued at $12,336,480. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Nariman Yousefi sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 274,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,336,480. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total transaction of $198,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,096,822.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Stock Down 1.3 %

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

Shares of Marvell Technology stock traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $38.49. 104,184 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,029,723. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.30 and a twelve month high of $91.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.48. The company has a market cap of $32.84 billion, a PE ratio of -243.69, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.40.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is -150.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MRVL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas started coverage on Marvell Technology in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $78.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Sunday, August 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on Marvell Technology to $60.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.31.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.