MasterBrand (NYSE:MBC) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Zelman & Associates

Zelman & Associates assumed coverage on shares of MasterBrand (NYSE:MBC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
MasterBrand Stock Up 20.8 %
NYSE MBC opened at $9.30 on Friday. MasterBrand has a 52-week low of $7.46 and a 52-week high of $15.00.
