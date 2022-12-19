Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $39.82

Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $39.82 and last traded at $40.00, with a volume of 74123 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.94.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MTCH. Cowen decreased their target price on Match Group from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Match Group from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Match Group from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Match Group from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Match Group from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.50.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.09, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.19.

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.07). Match Group had a net margin of 3.39% and a negative return on equity of 94.07%. The business had revenue of $809.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $793.03 million. Equities analysts expect that Match Group, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTCH. Penn Capital Management Company LLC boosted its position in Match Group by 65.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 5,136 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 2,023 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Match Group by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,273 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in Match Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,251,000. Capital Impact Advisors LLC boosted its position in Match Group by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 6,899 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Match Group by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,956 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. 94.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

