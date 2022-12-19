Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $16.49

Shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $16.49 and last traded at $16.53, with a volume of 2331 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.72.

MAT has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Mattel to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Mattel from $99.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Mattel from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mattel in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Mattel from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mattel currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.50.

The firm has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.01, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.90.

Mattel ( NASDAQ:MAT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Mattel had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 33.42%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MAT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Mattel by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,071,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,381,000 after buying an additional 425,938 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Mattel by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,535,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,398,000 after buying an additional 308,558 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Mattel by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,607,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,658,000 after buying an additional 783,032 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Mattel by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,648,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,722,000 after buying an additional 693,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Mattel by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,415,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,329,000 after buying an additional 104,063 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, Monster High, American Girl, Polly Pocket, Spirit, and Enchantimals brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids of all ages, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Monster Trucks, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, and Fireman Sam brands.

