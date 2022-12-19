Maxar Technologies’ (MAXR) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group restated their hold rating on shares of Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on MAXR. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Maxar Technologies from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Maxar Technologies from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $30.00 price target on shares of Maxar Technologies and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Maxar Technologies from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $38.08.

Shares of NYSE MAXR opened at $51.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 136.66, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Maxar Technologies has a 1-year low of $17.51 and a 1-year high of $51.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.52.

Maxar Technologies ( NYSE:MAXR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.14). Maxar Technologies had a return on equity of 2.73% and a net margin of 1.72%. The company had revenue of $436.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.17 million. Research analysts predict that Maxar Technologies will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.08%. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.53%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies by 2.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,726,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,917,000 after purchasing an additional 185,501 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies by 7.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,935,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,228,000 after purchasing an additional 424,367 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies by 14.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,456,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,407,000 after purchasing an additional 434,992 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies by 9.1% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,377,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,238,000 after purchasing an additional 282,721 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies by 8.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,092,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,170,000 after purchasing an additional 165,369 shares during the period. 78.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery and other geospatial data sourced from its advanced satellite constellation and third-party providers to public sector and enterprise customers, as well as a provides advanced geospatial information, applications, and analytic services for national security and commercial solutions.

