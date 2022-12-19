Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) Sees Strong Trading Volume After Analyst Upgrade

Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday after BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on the stock from $27.00 to $53.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Approximately 84,469 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 751,929 shares.The stock last traded at $51.45 and had previously closed at $51.93.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Maxar Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $45.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Maxar Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Maxar Technologies from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $30.00 price objective on Maxar Technologies and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Maxar Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.83.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Maxar Technologies

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MAXR. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Maxar Technologies by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Maxar Technologies by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 81,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 26,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies by 2.7% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 28,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 17.6% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.30% of the company’s stock.

Maxar Technologies Trading Down 0.9 %

The company has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.45, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.52.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $436.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.17 million. Maxar Technologies had a net margin of 1.72% and a return on equity of 2.73%. Analysts forecast that Maxar Technologies Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Maxar Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.53%.

About Maxar Technologies

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery and other geospatial data sourced from its advanced satellite constellation and third-party providers to public sector and enterprise customers, as well as a provides advanced geospatial information, applications, and analytic services for national security and commercial solutions.

