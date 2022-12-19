McGuire Investment Group LLC Acquires 21,779 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

McGuire Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 559.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,671 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,779 shares during the period. McGuire Investment Group LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PYPL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in PayPal by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 94,427,651 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,920,558,000 after purchasing an additional 349,411 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in PayPal by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,254,181 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,050,097,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266,699 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC increased its stake in PayPal by 6.7% in the first quarter. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC now owns 32,006,618 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,701,565,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018,310 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in PayPal by 1.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,155,190 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,521,399,000 after purchasing an additional 162,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in PayPal by 72.8% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,911,679 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,493,236,000 after purchasing an additional 5,438,958 shares in the last quarter. 70.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

PayPal Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $68.66. 200,241 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,225,367. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.58 and a fifty-two week high of $196.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.16, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.30.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.17. PayPal had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PYPL. Bank of America upgraded shares of PayPal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $94.00 to $114.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $122.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $120.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.47.

About PayPal

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.