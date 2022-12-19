McGuire Investment Group LLC Acquires 699 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

McGuire Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the period. McGuire Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $3,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 6,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 2,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,279 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJR traded down $0.18 on Monday, reaching $94.15. 127,163 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,619,203. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12 month low of $86.40 and a 12 month high of $117.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $96.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.47.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

