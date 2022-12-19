McGuire Investment Group LLC Buys 5,557 Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

McGuire Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 189,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,557 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF comprises approximately 3.4% of McGuire Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. McGuire Investment Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $15,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management increased its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 312.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 423.0% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA XBI traded down $1.22 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $79.74. 219,472 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,733,905. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $80.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.90. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 52 week low of $61.78 and a 52 week high of $119.21.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

