McGuire Investment Group LLC Has $274,000 Stock Holdings in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:LABU)

McGuire Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:LABU – Get Rating) by 34.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,146 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,996 shares during the quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares were worth $274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LABU. Integrity Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares in the second quarter worth approximately $169,000. Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares in the second quarter worth approximately $94,000. 1900 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares in the second quarter worth approximately $270,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares in the second quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares by 137.4% in the second quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 25,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 14,885 shares during the period.

Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares Trading Down 4.4 %

LABU stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $6.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 755,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,351,918. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.85. Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares has a 12 month low of $4.06 and a 12 month high of $43.52.

