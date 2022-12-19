McGuire Investment Group LLC Has $5.85 Million Stock Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

McGuire Investment Group LLC lowered its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,623 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. McGuire Investment Group LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $5,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BLK. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at BlackRock

In other news, Director Rachel Lord sold 3,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $773.41, for a total transaction of $3,054,969.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,433,997.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 40,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $732.25, for a total transaction of $29,992,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 508,211 shares in the company, valued at $372,137,504.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Rachel Lord sold 3,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $773.41, for a total transaction of $3,054,969.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,319 shares in the company, valued at $6,433,997.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,860 shares of company stock worth $44,060,191 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BlackRock Stock Down 1.8 %

A number of research firms recently commented on BLK. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. UBS Group cut shares of BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $700.00 to $585.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $540.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $716.00 to $666.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $712.21.

Shares of BlackRock stock traded down $12.27 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $687.95. 7,192 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 864,129. The company has a 50 day moving average of $672.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $653.69. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $503.12 and a fifty-two week high of $929.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $103.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.30.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $9.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.70 by $1.85. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $10.95 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $4.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is 53.79%.

BlackRock Profile

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Further Reading

