McGuire Investment Group LLC Has $561,000 Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

McGuire Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,283 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. McGuire Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Leelyn Smith LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 108.8% in the 2nd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $183.83. The stock had a trading volume of 743 shares, compared to its average volume of 863,264. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $168.65 and a 12 month high of $229.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $186.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $186.70.

