McGuire Investment Group LLC Increases Holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF (NASDAQ:PSCT)

McGuire Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF (NASDAQ:PSCT – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,050 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 602 shares during the quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF were worth $1,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Theory Financial LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Theory Financial LLC now owns 26,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,023,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF by 124.2% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 6,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF by 26.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:PSCT traded down $1.29 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $120.76. 5,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,184. Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $107.15 and a 52 week high of $157.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.44.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Information Technology Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Information Technology Index (the Index). The Index consists of common stocks of the United States information technology companies.

